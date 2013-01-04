Who Dressed Best This Week? Vote Here!

Startraksphoto; Splash News; Rex USA
Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day section—were all about exploring adventurous patterns and vivid colors. Zoe Saldana wore an olive green Emilio Pucci tube dress, Kerry Washington caught our eye in Peter Pilotto's mixed prints, and Jessica Chastain hit the streets of New York in a purple Burberry trench and leather Alexander McQueen tote. So who do you think dressed best? Vote in the poll below!
