Who Dressed Best This Week? Vote Here!

InStyle Staff
Dec 21, 2012 @ 5:00 pm

Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day section—define holiday party dressing with its mix of mostly red, black, and fuchsia. Freida Pinto wore a Valentino design and a Roger Vivier clutch, Jessica Chastain went with an LBD and matching Casadei platform sandals, Bella Heathcote posed in head-to-toe Lanvin, Alexa Chung wore a black one-piece and patent flats, and Katie Holmes layered a moss green trench over a fuchsia sheath by Narciso Rodriguez. So, you tell us: Which is your favorite of the week? Vote in the poll below!

