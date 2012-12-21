Who Dressed Best This Week? Vote Here!

Andrew H. Walker/Getty; Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com; Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com; Matteo Prandoni/BFAnyc/Sipa USA; Splash News
Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day section—define holiday party dressing with its mix of mostly red, black, and fuchsia. Freida Pinto wore a Valentino design and a Roger Vivier clutch, Jessica Chastain went with an LBD and matching Casadei platform sandals, Bella Heathcote posed in head-to-toe Lanvin, Alexa Chung wore a black one-piece and patent flats, and Katie Holmes layered a moss green trench over a fuchsia sheath by Narciso Rodriguez. So, you tell us: Which is your favorite of the week? Vote in the poll below!
MORE:• Alexa Chung Celebrates Versace • Katie Holmes’ Top Style Moments• See Jessica Chastain’s Transformation!