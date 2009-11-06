Who Is the Designer of the Week?

Kevin Mazur/WireImage (2); Courtesy Photo
InStyle Staff
Nov 06, 2009 @ 4:30 pm

Donatella Versace is the clear winner this week for her red carpet coup at the MTV European Music Awards! Both Beyonce and Shakira stole the style show in stunning Versace looks—Beyonce in a futuristic mermaid-like satin gown and Shakira in a barely-there metal mesh number. It takes one tough designer to dress such fierce superstars, but Donatella is clearly up for the challenge. "I am a survivor," she told The New York Times when asked about the pending gloom on luxury fashion, "In my life I had no other choice than to become a strong person." And with continued support from fashion's most glamorous stars, it's no doubt that Donatella will surely stay on top!

Joyann King

