Who Designed Rihanna's Panther Swimsuit?

Rihanna relaxed on the beaches of Barbados (her home turf) this week wearing a panther-print swimsuit by the Australian brand We Are Handsome. The label, designed by Indhra Chagoury and Jeremy Somers (inset), launched in 2009 with the idea of putting retro prints and images on classic cuts. “You can’t help but be captured by the prints and their bold beauty,” Chagoury told us about the line, when we caught up with the duo today about the suit. As for their reaction to Rihanna's look: “We love it! She looks unbelievably hot, and it totally suits her personal style.” The suit, part of the resort 2011 collection, is available for $375 on Net-A-Porter.com.

MORE:• Where To Find Celeb-Loved Pieces• The Best Hair of the Year• Hollywood Hair Makeover: Rihanna