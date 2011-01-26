Who Designed Michelle Obama’s State of the Union Dress?

Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 26, 2011 @ 10:07 am

The answer is Rachel Roy. The New York designer created the silver silk shift dress that First Lady Michelle Obama wore for the President's State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. last night. She accessorized with drop earrings and stacked lucite bracelets, and she also pinned on a black and white ribbon in memory of the Tuscon shootings. “The First Lady looked picturesque and elegant at last night’s State of the Union Address,” Roy told InStyle exclusively of seeing her design on Michelle Obama. “I am humbled by the tremendous support she has shown me and it is always the highest honor to have her wear one of my designs.” Obama has worn Roy's designs more than eight times for public appearances during her husband's presidency.

