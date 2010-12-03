Who is Bruce Oldfield?

Though no official announcement has been made—yet—Bruce Oldfield is considered the front runner to design Kate Middleton's wedding dress for the royal nuptials on April 29. Oldfield, whose bridal designs are shown left, is no stranger to the royals or their weddings. Princess Diana regularly wore his pieces; he also designed the wedding dress of Queen Rania of Jordan. These days, Oldfield counts Sienna Miller and Catherine Zeta Jones as top fans. But until we know about Middleton's pick for sure, we couldn't help asking a handful of our favorite designers like Christian Siriano and Max Azria, to sketch a dream wedding gown.

