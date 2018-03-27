Who Bit Beyoncé? These Are the Prime Suspects 

The news week has been dominated by a very pressing question: who bit Beyoncé?!?

In a GQ profile published online on Monday, Tiffany Haddish alleged that an unspecified and drug-addled actress bit (yes, BIT) Queen Bey's face at a star-studded event last December.

The event in question was an after-party following a Jay-Z concert in Inglewood. Haddish is staying mum on who the culprit is, citing a non-disclosure agreement, but others have taken up the task of figuring it out.

“NDAs are real, so I’m not saying s— about nothing,” Haddish said.

The Cut investigated the matter and determined a roster of celebs in attendance: Rihanna, James Franco, French Montana, Queen Latifah, G-Eazy, Diddy, Sara Foster, Jen Meyer, and Sanaa Lathan. Vulture narrowed its pool of suspects to Foster and Lathan, reasoning that the other actresses at the party (Rihanna and Queen Latifah) were friends of Bey’s, and therefore not as likely to bite.

Chrissy Teigen weighed in on the matter as well with a theory of her own:

I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

She later uncovered the truth and tweeted that her initial assumption was wrong.

Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

This is far from the only rumor circulating on the matter. Scroll down below for a detailed presentation and analysis of every possible perp.

Sanaa Lathan

In addition to the previous suspicion that Lathan is the biter, Vulture received an anonymous tip from someone claiming to have heard the story during Haddish’s comedy set in Jacksonville, Florida this past January. “During her standup she gave more hints that might be helpful to figuring this out, such as the actress who bit Beyoncé was an actress who dated French Montana last summer.”

well well well an anonymous #WhoBitBeyonce tipster, let’s celebrate that! pic.twitter.com/5By4UzS0zi — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 27, 2018

While the veracity of this comment is unknown, Lathan has, in fact, been linked to French Montana.

Addressing bitegate, Lathan denied the allegations with a coy (and somewhat O.J. Simpson-esque) tweet:

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Sara Foster

This other prime suspect also denied the rumor, posting an email to her publicist in which she’s asked for comment on the matter. “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé,” she joked.

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star’s name was briefly thrown into the ring, but Haddish quickly came to her defense.

Media Takeout is saying it was Taraji. #WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/beSW4G6LPx — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) March 26, 2018

No it wasn’t — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 26, 2018



Queen Latifah

While Vulture initially cleared her of suspicion, when asked for comment, a spokesperson for Latifah told Huffington Post, “No comment.” Wouldn’t it be less suspicious to just say she didn’t do it? Two Queens, one party … Who knows?!

Lena Dunham

Bookies are favoring the Girls creator and star as the culprit, and Twitter users seem to agree.

I’ll end all the speculation: Lena Dunham definitely bit Beyonce. — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) March 27, 2018

Although there’s really no proof that Dunham did it (or was even at the party), internet sleuths have drawn attention to a potentially suspicious tweet she wrote just prior to the release of Haddish’s GQ profile.

By the way let’s all break our NDAs it’s a Sunday night baby go wild! — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) March 26, 2018

Even so, Dunham seemed to address the rumor in a tweet Tuesday to clear her name once and for all.

As the patron saint of “She would do that...”



I didn’t. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) March 28, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence

J. Law appears to have been in New York at the time—plus her publicist has already discounted her from the roundup. Still, the actress is being considered among the public on the basis of her Dunham-esque quirk.

Trying to bite Beyoncé seems Jennifer-Lawrence adjacent — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) March 26, 2018

I think Jennifer Lawrence bit Beyoncé simply because she starred in a movie called the #HungerGames and that's my final answer. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) March 27, 2018

Twitter trying to get Jennifer Lawrence blamed for biting Beyoncé is like when we all wanted Jake Gyllenhaal to be gay, post-Brokeback/Jarhead. It may or may not be true but you all WANT IT too much to be trusted! — Joe Reid (@joereid) March 26, 2018

Amy Schumer

While there’s no direct evidence yet, the Trainwreck star does have a history of making strange and counterintuitive gestures in the face (pun intended) of major celebrity ...

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop goddess is known to be close with the Carter fam, which would make sense since Beyoncé told Haddish that the actress in question is “not like that all the time”—indicating she knows the biter somewhat well. Before Chrissy knew the identity of the biter, she dispelled the Gwyneth rumor. However, once she did find out, she said the perpetrator was someone she “*never* would have guessed.”

My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Sarah Michelle Gellar

While there are no reports confirming that Gellar was anywhere near this event, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress still came forward with a "confession" of her own.

Reveal yourself at once, Beyoncé biter!