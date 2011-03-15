Whitney Port's Latest Fashion Show Photos!

Even though Whitney Port's every move as a rising fashion designer is no longer documented on MTV's The City, her Whitney Eve collection is still going strong! Just yesterday, Port was in Los Angeles to show her fall 2011 lineup as part of the fashion forecasting firm Directive West's FIRST.LA fashion show, an event that featured several labels, including Whitney Eve. "Whitney Eve is making its debut in LA! Fall 2011 is walking down the runway in just a few minutes!!!" the 26-year-old Tweeted from her front row seat. And Port loved the show! "Seeing what you pour your heart and soul into walk down a runway is an amazing experience," she told InStyle after the event. "I stare at [the clothes] all day long in the cutting room, but to see them styled out on lovely ladies with a full look is so cool for me. It makes everything I do worthwhile." Click through the gallery to see Port's latest fashion show!

