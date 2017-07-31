Whitney Port Just Welcomed Her First Child with Tim Rosenman

Congratulations are in order—Whitney Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, just welcomed their first child together!

The Hills alum gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday and OMG we can’t wait til they’re old enough to watch re-runs.

On Monday, Port updated her Instagram followers on the birth of her son. "Sorry I've been MIA for like a week! I lost my phone. Just kidding!! I made a human! Sonny Sanford Rosenman was born on 7/27/17!! Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now," she wrote in the caption.

"I'm going to try my very best to not be one of those moms whose feed is dominated by their baby but I can totally see how difficult it will be not to. I am beyond obsessed and in love and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there," she continued. "Check out the blog (link in bio) for more and welcome our little one to the world!!"

Port and her TV producer hubby got hitched in late 2015—which, natch, the reality star documented on Instagram:

That dress is *everything.*

Whitney, 32, announced she and Tim were expecting in a sweet post that showed off her then barely visible baby bump. “Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!” Port wrote on the social media platform.

“DM me if you know what I'm supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I'm supposed to be in charge," she wrote alongside the gorgeous snap. "Check out my blog for a little letter from me & Timmy and for more behind the scenes of this crazy journey!!!! We are sooooo excited!!!!"

Since then, the TV star and fashion designer hasn’t been shy with sharing photos from her pregnancy.

What's in my fridge right now ?? Well, I'll show you! Link in bio for full story. @bundleorganics #bundlelove A post shared by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

RELATED: Why Whitney Port Is Not Having Sex While Pregnant

Congrats, again! We’re so happy for the growing family.