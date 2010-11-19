Whitney Port Wants to Dress Rihanna

Might we see Rihanna wearing Whitney Eve at the American Music Awards show on Sunday? Yes, if Whitney Port has anything to do with it. When we caught up with the designer at the US Weekly Stars Who Care party last night (left), she counted the "Only Girl (in the World)" singer, along with Kate Bosworth and Keira Knightley, among the celebrities she would most like to dress. While Whitney was tight-lipped about her in-the-works fall 2011 collection, she did say that Los Angeles and New York street style are her inspiration. But fashion designing isn't the only thing the former-reality TV star has going on: Her first book, True Whit, hits stores in February. "It's a lifestyle how-to for women in their 20s through 40s,” she said. "It covers everything ranging from moving to a new city and interviewing for a job to how to do your makeup in five minutes. It's really fun!"

—Andrea Simpson