Whitney Port’s Lookbook, The Hunger Games’ Site and More!

1. Whitney Port's trip to Africa inspired the fall collection for her line, Whitney Eve. [MTV]

2. Which Hunger Games district would you be a part of? Fans can find out on this new site! [EW]

3. Leighton Meester shares her minimalist beauty secrets in this new video clip. [BellaSugar]

4. Opening Ceremony and Keds bring back the “Keds Champion Series," a line of baseball-inspired sneaks. [Nitrolicious]

5. Who are Alexa Chung's hair idols? [CocoPerez]

6. Check out this steamy video for Brian Atwood's new contemporary line, B Brian Atwood. [YouTube]