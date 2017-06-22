Why Whitney Port Is Not Having Sex While Pregnant

Expectant mother Whitney Port has previously dished on the less glamorous side of pregnancy during her first trimester, opening up about feeling "gross all the time" and the "weird" changes happening to her body in a candid video series.

Now, the star is ready to say goodbye to her growing belly and hello to her little bundle of joy more than ever. During an interview with the LadyGang Podcast on Wednesday, Port revealed that she just "can't feel sexy" while on her journey to baby, which is seriously affecting her sex life with husband, Tim Rosenman.

"It is so not for me! It's not," the mom-to-be confessed. "I feel so uncomfortable with my body that I can't get into the mood. Like, I can't feel sexy."

The lifestyle maven, who has openly struggled to accept her changing figure on her YouTube series, "I Love My Baby, But I Hate My Pregnancy," admitted that once her "belly really started happening," her reluctance to get intimate rubbed off on her hubby.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

"I think if I was one of those pregnant women that loved it and was confident, then he'd be into it," the entrepreneur said. "I think I've turned him off of it because I'm like, 'Don't look!' I'll even not say anything and he'll see me getting undressed and be like, 'I'm not looking, I'm not looking!'"

In addition to finally doing the deed post-pregnancy, the former reality star said that she's looking forward to hitting the gym again to shed the excess baby weight: "I'm so excited to get back in shape. I love it. That was such a big part of my life. It made me feel so good."