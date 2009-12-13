Whitney Houston Is Our January Cover Girl

Michelangelo Di Battista
InStyle Staff
Dec 13, 2009 @ 4:00 pm

The one-of-a-kind star is back—happy, healthy and ready for what's next!

Whitney Houston is back and better than ever! And she's sharing her comeback secrets in our new issue. Hint: Less is more: "A smile, a little glance, the way you lean back says sexy without being too open or offending anyone," Houston reveals to InStyle. "Because once they've seen it all, they go, 'Man, I'm bored with that,' instead of 'Hmm, what's she going to do now?'" Check out more of Houston's exclusive interview in our January issue, on newsstands this Friday, December 18th!

Joyann King

