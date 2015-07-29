Vera Wang's Affordable David's Bridal Line Gets a Bold, Fashion-Forward Makeover

When it comes to bridal fashion, Vera Wang has always been one to break the rules. Refusing to accept the norm, Wang has previously introduced a shocking lineup of black wedding dresses, graphic black-and-white designs, and vibrant pinks. And now she's turned her attention to her David's Bridal line, White by Vera Wang—with a bold, fashion-forward fall 2015 campaign.

"I have always pushed the bar forward in bridal—both stylistically and creatively," the designer tells InStyle exclusively. "To take a conventional, more traditional part of the business to another more forward place has always been my goal and my passion."

As such, the new White by Vera Wang spread is all "about intimacy, modernity, and cool." Dramatic black-and-white shots feature models swathed in a cloud of tulle or profiled in slinky, sexy designs. "It's about the dresses in movement," Wang emphasizes. "White is about brides who express emotion, and embrace life and love."

The shots of the bridesmaid dresses, too, share the same characteristics, from a model captured mid-laugh to a trio in matching slate gray gowns. To sum it all up, Wang says it best, succinctly calling it "divine reality." Scroll down for more shots of the fall 2015 White by Vera Wang campaign.

