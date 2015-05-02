A White Shirt That's Impossible to Stain—It Exists!

Wearing white is a dangerous proposition. Every glass of Pinot Noir or peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich could, at any moment, drip all over your sleeve, ruining your shirt.

So clothing company Elizabeth & Clarke came up with a solution: The Unstainable™ White Shirt. Their tailored blouse, T-shirt and tank are coated in a finish that repels anything you might accidentally spill on yourself. E&C says their finish is made of "tiny whiskers 100,000 times smaller than a grain of sand."

These whiskers keep damaging substances from touching the actual fibers of the shirt. But since they are so small they allow the fabric to breathe so you don't feel like you are wearing a raincoat indoors. The company was also sick of boxy, unflattering fabrics, so they tailored all the pieces to actually fit women’s bodies. Their Kickstarter has already surpassed its $30,000 goal, but contributors can still get discounted early pricing until May 21.

