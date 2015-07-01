Michelle Obama Announces That the White House Will Now Allow Inside Photography

It's official: you can now snap all the 'grams you want during your visit to the White House. First Lady Michelle Obama announced the historic news on her Instagram account today, lifting the decades-old photo ban that had been in place for over 40 years.

The FLOTUS revealed the news with a video of her ripping up a "no photos or social media allowed" sign, which she captioned: "Big news! Starting today, we’re lifting the ban on cameras and photos on the @WhiteHouse public tour. Visitors are now able to take photos and keep those memories for a lifetime! To learn how to schedule a tour with your friends and family, visit whitehouse.gov."

Big news! Starting today, we’re lifting the ban on cameras and photos on the @WhiteHouse public tour. Visitors are now able to take photos and keep those memories for a lifetime! 📷 To learn how to schedule a tour with your friends and family, visit whitehouse.gov. A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jul 1, 2015 at 4:47am PDT

However, not all photo-taking devices are permitted: Phones and compact still cameras with a lens no longer than 3 inches are welcome, while video cameras, (including any action camcorders, cameras with detachable lenses, tablets, tripods, monopods, and selfie sticks), flash photography, and livestreaming are not. And bonus, the White House even created the hashtag #WhiteHouseTour where visitors are encourage to share their experiences during and post trip.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Just Hosted the Coolest Girl Scout Campout Ever