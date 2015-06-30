Whip Up Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Kale Salad

This just in: we've got the salad recipe that might just get you one step closer to nabbing that Jennifer Lopez glow. The singer and founder of health and fitness platform BodyLab shared the the dish she relies on for a nutritious lunch on-the-go. "It's healthy, easy-to-make and delicious," Lopez told InStyle. "And would you believe that my kids love it too?” We're sold!

Kale Salad w/ Queso (Serves Six)

Ingredients

1 bunch kale, large stems removed and leaves finely chopped

1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

2 oz. crumbled queso

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 large shallot, minced

Salt

Preparation

In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, shallot, and salt to taste. In a large bowl, toss kale with dressing then toss with queso and sprinkle with toasted pumpkin seeds.

