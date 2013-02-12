Which Zac Posen Dresses We'll See at the Oscars, According to Zac Posen

Zac Posen’s fall 2013 fashion show during New York Fashion Week felt like a preview of what we're going to see on every red carpet this season, as it was packed with enough gorgeous gowns to make it seem like it was a walk-through for the Academy Awards. And since the Ceremony of the Year is coming up soon—countdown to February 24!--the designer told us backstage that he has his "fingers crossed" for one to make it on the stars when they show up to the Dolby Theatre. His picks? "The turquoise blue, the faded violets, and the red off-the-shoulder gown. And Coco Rocha’s!" he told InStyle.com. "[The inspiration is] effortless dressing—something she can zip into and put in and light up the room and be the Zac Posen star that she is." So, will we see one of these looks on the Oscar red carpet? Tune in to ABC on February 24th at at 7/6c to find out.

— EJ Briones