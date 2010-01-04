Which Star's On-Stage Outfit Was Most Daring?

New Year's Eve is always a good time to have a little fun with fashion and the celebration of a new decade? An even better excuse! Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Rihanna went all out for their NYE performances: J.Lo wore a skintight, see-through catsuit during her performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve that caused a Twitter frenzy. Lady Gaga performed poolside in a crazy headdress and outfit that appears to made of foil at Miami Beach's Fontainebleau Hotel. And the always fashion-forward Rihanna donned a futuristic bustier and sheer paneled tights for her concert at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. All three stars rang in the new decade in some seriously fierce get-ups, but whose was most daring?