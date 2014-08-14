Which Star Deserves the Title of Best VIP Access? Decide by Voting in Our Social Media Awards!

If there's one thing that social media gives us, it's a glimpse into people's lives—celebrities included! Whether they're sharing their latest outfit obsession, a great meal, or a behind-the-scenes photo from one of their ultra-cool projects, we feel like we know these ladies.

From Lea Michele's great vacation shots and Nicole Richie’s escapades on Candidly Nicole, to Lucy Hale's antics from the set of Pretty Little Liars, Kelly Osbourne's photos live from the red carpet, and Selena Gomez's Instagrams with her fans, these stars are always willing to share what's going on in their lives—and we’ve taken notice. They’ve all been nominated by our selection team to join our Best VIP Access category in our second annual InStyle Social Media Awards. Who will win the coveted title? It’s up to you.

The polls are open: Visit InStyle’s SMAs hub and cast your vote for the best VIP access now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your picks.)