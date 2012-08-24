Which Solid Color Dress Is Your Favorite?

By Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 24, 2012 @ 5:30 pm
Our favorite outfits of this week—pulled from our Look of the Day top picks—shine a spotlight on summery solidsOur top five include: Ashley Greene in a custom fuchsia Donna Karan Atelier gown, Olivia Munn in a raw-edge hem look by Raquel Allegra, Lea Michele in plunging Giorgio Armani, Jessica Chastain in a cobalt '50s-inspired nipped-waist dress, and Jaime King in a draped coral dress. Tell us your favorite look by voting in the poll!

