Which Grammy Color Is Your Favorite? Vote Here!

It's a colorful night at the Grammys, and not just for the fashion. Jack White (who just returned from his tour) and Ohio-born soul folk duo The Black Keys are both nominated for Album of the Year, Adam-Levine fronted Maroon 5 got a nod for Best Pop Vocal Album, as did power woman Pink,who just gave us a reason to love her. So what is your favorite Grammy color: white, black, maroon, or pink? Vote below!

