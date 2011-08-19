Which Fall Nail Polish Colors Will You Try?

With fall officially a month away, it's time to start planning your autumn look—for your nails, that is! We've scoured the market for the hottest nail polish trends of the upcoming season, and now we want to hear from you: Which new nail polish colors will you try for fall? Log-on to InStyle's Facebook page to see the 10 colors we're excited about—like copper, sapphire, and iridescent green—and tell us in the comments which ones you'll dare to wear.

MORE:• Summer's Must-Try Manicures• Cute Nail Polish Combos