Where Will Khloé Kardashian Give Birth to Her First Child with Tristan Thompson?

Alexandra Whittaker
Apr 09, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Khloé Kardashian will officially be a new mom once she gives birth to her first child—a baby girl—with her beau Tristan Thompson. The happy couple are expected to welcome their little tot soon, but where, exactly, will Khloé give birth?

Surprisingly, Kardashian is planning to give birth in a different location than home, telling Jimmy Kimmel back in January that she wants to have her baby in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Watch out, Ohio!" she teased.

While talking to Kimmel, Kardashian also revealed other details about how she planned to have her first baby.

Though she had been in the delivery room for all of her sisters, Kardashian wanted to keep things simpler for her own delivery, telling Kimmel that her entire family in the delivery room would be pretty "overwhelming."

"Whoever is going to be the calmest, I can deal with," she said.

This week, we learned that indeed the plan to have her baby girl born in Cleveland is a go. “Throughout my pregnancy, I traveled back and forth between L.A. and Cleveland quite a bit, but after a while, it was a little difficult,” she said on her website, according to People. “It was more tiring and my body got swollen, which never used to happen before pregnancy. I obviously love both cities, but I will say I’m happy to be in Cleveland right now.”

“I’m with Tristan and I get my home time—cooking, being with my love, and just more of a routine,” she said. “In L.A., I’m SWAMPED with work. But then again, I love being in L.A. because I get to see my sisters and my mom, and I have my trainer and the people that I’ve grown up with. So there are perks to both cities for me!”

Though Kardashian was reportedly bummed to have missed Easter with her family, the Kardashian-Jenner clan definitely plans to fly out to Cleveland once her baby arrives—a source told People last week the entire family is on "baby watch."

We're glad the whole family will be close by to support her.

