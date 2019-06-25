8 Supermodels Share Their All-Time Favorite Summer Vacation Spots

Image zoom Courtesy Adesuwa Aighewi

Now that it’s summer, the wanderlust has officially set in. And who better to steal travel inspo from than a supermodel?

Their job requires traveling the world (and looking damn good while doing it), so as a side gig, models make excellent tour guides to some of the planet's prettiest destinations.

While runway vets like Miranda Kerr, Lily Aldridge, and Helena Christensen all know their way around fashion capitals like New York, London, Milan, and Paris, when they’re off-duty, they grab their passports and go somewhere a little more unexpected. Keep scrolling to see their go-to getaway spots.

Miranda Kerr in Tahiti

Image zoom Courtesy Miranda Kerr

"I always have the best time with my girlfriends," say Kerr. "I love to swim, and when I went to Tahiti with them a few years ago, it was the most beautiful water I'd ever seen. We did lots of meditation, and I also tried paddle-board yoga for the first time. When I fell off, everyone had a good laugh! The trip was exactly what we needed — some quality girl time."

Lily Aldridge in Walt Disney World, Orlando, Fla.

Image zoom Courtesy Lily Aldridge

"Disney World is my favorite place to go with my daughter, Dixie," says Aldridge. "We always have the most magical time. On the last trip, I was pregnant with my son, Winston, so I couldn't go on many of the rides, but Epcot was a foodie paradise for a pregnant lady! I got to experience a whole new side of Disney World, and I loved every single bite."

Helena Christensen in Denmark

Image zoom Courtesy Helena Christensen

"When I go back home to northern Denmark, I love to see friends and family, escape to my beach cottage, and swim all day long," says Christensen. "This picture was taken three years ago when I had just gotten my puppy, Kuma. It was funny to watch her discover so many things for the first time, especially the ocean. Every evening we'd go to the beach and catch the last rays of the beautiful sunset."

Carolyn Murphy in Costa Rica

Image zoom Courtesy Carolyn Murphy

"To me, summer is about sand, surf, sea, tacos, cold beer, and freedom," says Murphy. "I've been going to Costa Rica every July or August since 1997, and it never gets old. It's a magical time to visit because everything is lush and green. The surf is stellar too. Sometimes the ocean glows at night from the bioluminescent phytoplankton. When you dive in for a swim, it's an out-of-this-world experience."

Dilone in Mykonos, Greece

Image zoom Courtesy Dilone

"Last summer I spent a few incredible weeks dancing on the beach in Mykonos with my friends Dean and Dan [Caten] from DSquared2," says Dilone. "I love how free-spirited and spontaneous everyone becomes on vacation. It's like the sun helps bring the sunshine out of people."

Adesuwa Aighewi in Kano, Nigeria

Image zoom Courtesy Adesuwa Aighewi

"I love summer because the sun makes me feel like forever happiness is tangible," say Aighewi. "And in Nigeria it's summer all year round. Everything is different there, from the topography of the land to the air. It's pretty much a steady 105 degrees every day, but nevertheless, almost the entire population in the north, which is predominantly Muslim, is covered from head to toe. They're devoutly spiritual, and that shows everywhere you go. I felt so happy to take in a whole new culture."

Liu Wen in China

Image zoom Courtesy Liu Wen

"With my job I usually don't have time for a summer vacation, so when my team surprised me with a short trip to three cities in China, it was really special," says Wen. "I never knew which city I was headed to until I got to the airport and saw my ticket. It was so spontaneous! We ended up going to Nanning, Chongqing, and Ordos and enjoyed a week of exploring, making new friends, and eating all of the delicious local cuisine."

Karen Elson in Bora-Bora

Image zoom Courtesy Karen Elson

"I love traveling to far-off places with my kids," says Elson. "Usually we go north, to Iceland, but last year I decided we needed a beach vacation. Bora-Bora was literally paradise. We had a blast exploring one of the most gorgeous places on earth and even went swimming with the sharks. That part was my daughter's idea, of course, not mine."