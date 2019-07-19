Everyone Wants to Know: Where Is Ivanka Trump?

While she hasn't been completely MIA, first daughter Ivanka Trump has stepped back from the spotlight, where she often had to act as the voice of reason to counter anything and everything that he said and did. Since the racist and xenophobic chants that echoed at a Trump rally earlier this week, Ivanka has held a staunch no comment policy, choosing instead to act like nothing even happened. Critics have been quick to point out that it seems she's checked out, choosing to ignore the maelstrom of chaos around her and stick to hide behind her carefully cultivated veneer.

Before this week, Ivanka did offer up some statements. After Abby Huntsman asked her about family separations at the border back in February, she said that she was "not president of all women's issues." The Atlantic adds that Ivanka is choosing to disappear into the ether, hoping to wait things out.

Image zoom Alexandra Beier/Getty Images

RELATED: This Creepy Photo of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Is Inspiring Horror Film Memes

"It's an exclusive club," a former White House official told The Atlantic anonymously. "People who want to be in charge of everything, but when the going gets weird, just disappear."

The Cut calls Ivanka's inaction "specific and self-preserving." It's becoming clear that many of the things that she says are empty, as evidenced by her adamant insistence that family separation at the border would stop.

"I feel very strongly about that, and I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children," she said in August. Nothing has changed at the border since her statement.

Ivanka's new M.O. seems to be survival. By not commenting on anything, she keeps herself from making empty promises — though her tweets and retweets include posts promoting "empowering women improves the lives of entire families/communities/nations" and "we're working to help women entrepreneurs thrive."

Women globally face significant barriers to accessing financing.



At home and abroad we’re working to help women entrepreneurs thrive. #WGDP ⬇️ https://t.co/cZtZDGFjpp — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 18, 2019

RELATED: Why Ivanka and Melania Trump Get Along, According to Ivanka's Mom

Meghan McCain also touched on Ivanka's inaction earlier today on The View. Before her father disavowed chants of "send her back" during the North Carolina rally, Ivanka remained silent, something that McCain called out.

"The Trump administration — all of you — Ivanka, Jared, because you're around my age range, where are you in this?" McCain asked. "If my parents were doing this [...] Let me tell ya. It's my generation that's going to answer for this. Try selling conservatism to a younger generation when all they see is this kind of crap on TV."

The Atlantic adds that the idea of Ivanka being some sort of tempering counterpoint to her father was always a myth. As his advisor, she doesn't seem to have much sway and now more than ever, it's clear that she is brushing off issues that don't align with her focus on female entrepreneurship and avoiding all the controversies surrounding her father.