Where to Find Purple Pumps Like Kate Middleton

Royal couple Kate Middleton and Prince William attended their friend's wedding on Saturday in England, and the Princess-to-be chose a a black velvet dress by Libélula for the event. She brightened the look with splashes of royal purple on her fold-over clutch and shoes, and we love how the plum pumps featured a bow-tied ribbon detail on the pointed toe. Wondering where you can snag your own pair of violet heels? Click through the gallery to see some of our favorite similar styles.