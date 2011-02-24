Where to Find Kate Middleton's Brown Boots

Kate Middleton's outfit for the lifeboat naming event in Anglesey today—her first public outing with Prince William since the announcement of their engagement—not only included a brown Vivien Sheriff Millinery fascinator, but also espresso-colored ankle boots by Aquatalia. The Italian brand is sold in England exclusively at Russell & Bromley stores, and an Aquatalia representative told us that Middleton recently purchased several pairs of the label's footwear. The same boots that Middleton wore, the "Rouge" style, are available in black and gray patent leather on Endless.com for $375.

