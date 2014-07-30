Where to Find Kate Bosworth, Zoe Saldana, and Cara Delevingne's Too-Cool Overalls

Three's a charm! This summer Kate Bosworth, Zoe Saldana, and Cara Delevingne all sported Hudson Jeans's London Overall while out and about. Each style star gave the one-piece wonder their own unique spin: Bosworth paired it with a plain white T and platforms, Saldana went super casual with Toms and a printed top, and Delevingne opted for a long-sleeve sweater and sneakers.

So what was the draw to these overalls? Three It-girl celebs hitting the streets wearing them is no coincidence, so we caught up with Peter Kim, Hudson Jeans founder and CEO, to get the scoop. "We took our initial inspiration from the popularity of music festivals and wanted to create an easy, comfortable, laid-black style overall," he says. "Our London Overall visually seem fresh, new and playful. Our celeb fans seem to agree. Zoe Saldana, Kate Bosworth, and Cara Delevingne look effortless."

Want to join the list of London Overall-owners? Head over to hudsonjeans.com and pick them up for $245.

