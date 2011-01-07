Where to Find... Funky Gold Studs

Mena Suvari attended the premiere of The Cape this week wearing a pair of chunky gold spike earrings, a twist on traditional gold studs. The accessory—also a favorite of Rihanna, who wore them in her "Run This Town" music video—are the Albert earrings from the Flutter by Jill Golden collection ($185, FlutterNYC.com). "They give Mena just the perfect amount of edge to complement her all black, very feminine outfit," Golden told InStyle of the look. As for why she thinks they're such a celebrity favorite? "They are dangerous but pretty!" Click through the gallery to see more funky gold studs.

