Where Does Eddie Redmayne Go For His Comfort Fashion?

Aside from being a heartthrob, Eddie Redmayne also knows his way around clothing. The English actor can pull off tailored suiting with the best of 'em. Case in point: the dapper gray glen plaid Alexander McQueen suit he wore to the InStyle & HFPA's annual Toronto International Film Festival party on Saturday night (Sept. 6). "Sarah Burton is a wonderful human being," he told InStyle of the talented McQueen designer.

Redmayne was in work mode: to promote the film The Theory of Everything alongside co-star Felicity Jones. But though you could say he was dressed to kill, he was actually in a laid-back mood-- at the start of the night at least. “The truth is, our film premiere is tomorrow, so I’m going to try and be restrained, because I’m one of those people that, if I get really stuck in, it’s kind of scored across my face the following morning," Redmayne said of his party game plan. "But I’m also very ill-disciplined, so who knows where it’ll end!”

Off-duty though, you might find Redmayne hitting the mall. His Canadian must-have? “I love Roots," he said. "I love their cozy jumpers-- their sweatshirts. I sit in them in London when I’m having a shoddy day and I feel warmer about the world.”

With reporting by Kristen Vinakmens.

