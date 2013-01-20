Where to Buy Jennifer Hudson’s Cozy Sundance Sweater

The weather was cold in Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, but Jennifer Hudson kept warm in a chunky knit cream-colored sweater. "I get to wear layers and everything," sad the singer-actress, who was in town to promote her new Alicia Keys-produced film, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete. "I get to wear layers and everything!" Scoop up her same cozy top, the Cambridge Knit, for $68 at nastygal.com.

