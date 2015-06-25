3 Beauty Products French Women Love (and How to Get Them Here)

On a recent trip to Paris, I was excited to check out the French pharmacies I always heard about from other editors and makeup artists. While I was totally enamored with the city's gorgeous sites, I couldn’t help but fall in love with the products I found in the aisles—chic packaging, great textures and effective formulas. Here are three common French favorites that I picked up during my trip. Bonus: They're also available in the US, so no passports required to indulge in these treats.

Eau Thermal Avène Spray

Flying and traveling takes a toll on my already dry complexion. On one particularly hot day, I spritzed it while I waited in line to enter the Louvre. It kept my skin hydrated and gave my makeup a dewy finish. ($9; dermstore.com)

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré

I had always heard about this “miracle cream” from makeup artists so I finally picked up a tube. The creamy formula strikes the perfect balance between being emollient without being too greasy. It made my skin feel super soft and created a smooth base for makeup. ($28; sephora.com)

La Roche Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50

While this brand has become more popular Stateside in recent years, the pharmacy brand is best known for their sunscreens. This silky liquid has broad spectrum protection with an SPF 50, plus antioxidants (like Vitamin C and E). It blends easily (making reapplying a cinch) and kept me protected all day as I walked around all over Paris. ($34; ulta.com)

