Where Are the Oscars Held This Year? It Won’t Be at Kodak Theatre … 

The lights in Hollywood seem to shine extra bright during the Oscars each year. The best in the movie business descend on one location each year to honor the films that stood out among the crowd, and with a lineup that includes nominees like Meryl Streep, Mary J. Blige, Margot Robbie, and Timothée Chalamet, this year won't be an exception.

While millions watch the festivities go down at home, though, the people directly involved will all crowd the same theater in California together. And like it's predecessors, the 90th Oscars will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

If that name doesn't sound familiar, don't be too surprised. While it has hosted the Academy Awards since 2002, it was known as the Kodak Theatre for most of that run. It was only in June 2012 that the name switched to Dolby.

As star after star enters the Dolby Theatre, tune into the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET in order to catch the coverage in its entirety, or watch early at 6:30 p.m. ET for a glance at the red carpet.

It's sure to be a showstopper.