When Will Marc Jacobs Tie the Knot?

Today, Guestofaguest.com reported that Marc Jacobs made it official with his boyfriend Lorenzo Martone in St. Barts, where the two have been spotted vacationing with matching Louis Vuitton towels in tow. But a rep for Jacobs has officially denied the report: "Someone had a party for them, but there was no wedding. They are still engaged." The adorable cake topper could have fooled us!

UPDATE: The fete was an engagement party given by Larry Gagosian. A rep for Martone said the couple plans to wed in March.