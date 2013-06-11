When Stella McCartney Throws a Party, Cameron Diaz, Madonna, and Naomi Watts Come

WireImage (2); Getty Images
Jennifer Davis
Jun 11, 2013 @ 3:45 pm

London designer Stella McCartney crossed the pond (and brought the rainy English weather with her) to debut her resort 2014 collection in New York City, and more than a few of her celebrity fans stepped out to fete her designs. Cameron Diaz and Jessica Seinfeld arrived to the tented garden space in lower Manhattan, wearing McCartney's looks, as did Naomi Watts and Amy Poehler who were spotted sipping on the night’s signature rosemary sprig martinis infused with Beluga Vodka. Madonna stopped by towards the end of the evening to lend her support to her longtime friend. Click through the gallery to see more photos.

MORE:What Stella McCartney Wore to Meet the Queen• Stella Wins British Designer of the Year• Pippa Middleton in Stella McCartney

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!