When Stella McCartney Throws a Party, Cameron Diaz, Madonna, and Naomi Watts Come

London designer Stella McCartney crossed the pond (and brought the rainy English weather with her) to debut her resort 2014 collection in New York City, and more than a few of her celebrity fans stepped out to fete her designs. Cameron Diaz and Jessica Seinfeld arrived to the tented garden space in lower Manhattan, wearing McCartney's looks, as did Naomi Watts and Amy Poehler who were spotted sipping on the night’s signature rosemary sprig martinis infused with Beluga Vodka. Madonna stopped by towards the end of the evening to lend her support to her longtime friend. Click through the gallery to see more photos.

