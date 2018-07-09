Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Emmy Awards

The 70th annual Emmy Awards is quickly approaching, and you know what that means: It's time to prepare yourself for all of television's biggest stars to convene in one room.

If you're like us and don't want to miss a minute, we've got you. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

While accepting her sixth Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Selina Meyer on Veep (that ties her for most Emmys won by an actor for the same role), Louis-Dreyfus couldn’t resist getting a little, well, political. “We had a whole storyline about impeachment, but we abandoned that because we were worried someone else may get there first,” she said. Phil McCarten/AP

When and where are the Emmy Awards?

Mark your calendars: The show will air on Monday, September 17, 2018 from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

How can I watch?

The show will be broadcast on NBC. It'll be live on both coasts simultaneously, starting at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

Who is hosting?

On April 26, NBC announced that Saturday Night Live Stars Michael Che and Colin Jost will be this year's hosts.

"NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year's Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver's seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time," NBC's Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement.

Jost and Che are excited as well: "We're proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce and somehow that's a real fact."

Who is nominated?

Voting for this year's Emmys nominees begins on June 11, and the finalists will be announced on Thursday, July 12.

RELATED: Could Meghan Markle Actually Earn an Emmy Nomination for Suits?

Wait, how are these nominees chosen?

In order to be nominated, a program, a performer, or an individual achievement must be submitted to the Television Academy for their consideration by June 11. If you're wondering why your favorite show wasn't chosen, it may be because they don't qualify for the eligibility period, which is June 1, 2017 - May 31, 2018.

Who votes for the winners?

According the The Emmy award website, winners are chosen by their peers. "The Academy has over 23,000 members, divided into 30 peer groups of specialized fields. The members of each peer group vote on the nominees and winners for categories pertaining to their area of specialty."