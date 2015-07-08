What's Your Summer Getaway Style? 3 Jewelry Trends to Perfect Any Look

There’s nothing quite like the sweet summer – the outdoor cafés, the sundrenched sidewalks, the rosé – but for us, a new summer wardrobe is always top of mind. So when planning our seasonal excursions, you can bet we have all of our details in a row. We’d like to think we have a knack for the warmer weather accessories, but in a season with too many styles to choose from, a little help is always appreciated. We teamed up with David Yurman to present three jewelry trends that will transcend the seasons and keep you looking hot on all of your summer escapes.

CITY CHIC

Take a break from the sandy beaches and venture to the birthplace of street style, New York City. Flirt between uptown elegance and downtown cool with sexy, structured separates and chunky cable bracelets.

ICONIC CLASSICS

Channel your nautical influences for a seaside escape to New England. Whether it’s admiring the quaint cottages of Martha’s Vineyard or the pebbled beaches of Maine, the Northeast is known as much for its heritage as it is its style. Pair your breezy linens with a dramatic wrap-around chain bracelet for some seriously classical impact.

SOUTHWEST INSPIRED

Take a journey to the Southwest for some bohemian tranquility. Keep your look easy and free-spirited and indulge in rich, colorful accessories inspired by the surrounding land, like a multi-layered turquoise necklace.