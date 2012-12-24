What's Your Favorite Act of Kindness? Celebrities Answer!

Acts of Kindness
InStyle Staff
Dec 24, 2012 @ 2:00 pm

InStyle scoured the ranks of all your favorite stars (Ashley GreeneBrooklyn Decker, and more!) in search of the most touching acts of kindness, and their answers will make even the Grinchiest Grinches smile. Smash star Katharine McPhee keeps it simple: "I like giving people little things, showing you appreciate them," McPhee told InStyle.com. "Buying people on-set coffee, just little gifts!"Be inspired to do something nice by clicking through the gallery to read more celebrity-inspired sweetness!

MORE:5 Things to Know About Smash Season 2All About Katharine McPhee• Katharine McPhee Loves Her Dog

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!