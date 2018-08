With Mother's Day just around the corner, what better way to show your mom some love than with the sentimental gift of jewelry? If she's a cat lover like us, you're in luck. We have a roundup of purrfect gems, from a fabulous feline-approved bangle to a dazzling kitty-motif necklace. Click through our gallery to take a look.

