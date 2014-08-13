What's Right Meow: Style Your Space with These Kitty-Motif Pillows

Are you looking for a way to add a dose of cat love to your home? There's a simple solution, thanks to these purr-fect pillows from home accessories line, Naked Decor. With them, you can easily pack a playful punch to any room. Plus, talk about a great excuse to catch some zzz's and snuggle all day with your favorite feline.

Based in Washington, D.C., Naked Decor was created seven years ago by designer and animal-lover Supon Phornirunlit. After running a successful graphic design firm for over a decade, the Thailand-born designer took his craft in a new direction. Combining his love for pop art and interior design, he started creating colorful accent pillows for his own townhouse and was soon asked by friends where they could purchase the quirky gems. Naked Decor was born with five styles in the first collection. “Everyone deserves a home that is warm and inviting, I hope my designs help them express their personalities,” Phornirunlit tells InStyle.com. Drawing inspiration from fashion, food, pets and wildlife, the brand has now expanded to additional home accents including clocks, table lamps, and wall art.

Courtesy

Naked Decor’s popular pillows are all hand silkscreened on cotton canvas with a polyfill insert and zipper closure—flip over to the back of the item, and you’ll find another fun correlating print or a bright pop of color. Our fave from the collection is, paws down, the Kissing Cats design (shown at top). “Felines are such playful creatures and I really wanted to capture their free spirit in these designs—I think any cat lover will recognize something special about their own pets in these pillows.”

Courtesy

Shop the kitty-inspired pillows ($50 each) and more home accents from Naked Decor on nakeddecor.com.

