What's Right Meow: Party with Matilda the Algonquin Cat to Help Animals in Need

Check in to the Algonquin Hotel in midtown Manhattan and you’ll be greeted by one very special feline, Matilda. Since the 1930s, the New York City landmark has held its famed tradition of having a resident cat work the front desk of the hotel, known for its literary gatherings and echoes of cabaret performances.

This Saturday, Aug. 2, Matilda will be hosting her annual birthday bash (with a salute to Broadway!) to raise proceeds to benefit the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals, a nonprofit organization that works with more than 150 rescue groups and strives to save lives of homeless animals. The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. ET at the Algonquin Hotel with a van on site for kitten adoptions by Alliance Participating Organization, Bobbi & The Strays.

Courtesy

The list of attendees include special guests Tara the Hero Cat, famous for saving a boy in her human family from an attacking neighborhood dog, and Vito Vincent, animal actor who starred as “Cat” in last year’s Broadway show Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The feline fête will also include a reception and cat fashion show, curated by designer and stylist Ada Nieves, who created outfits for 12 cats—and the looks are all derived from Broadway plays such as Rock of Ages, Wicked, Legally Blonde, and Mamma Mia. “Planning Matilda’s birthday party starts at the beginning of the year. It takes a huge team effort and we are grateful to be involved to support her and the fundraiser,” Alice de Almeida, executive assistant at the Algonquin Hotel, tells InStyle.com.

Upon entrance to the event, a minimum $40 donation is requested for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals. RSVP to Alice de Almeida at 212-419-9197 to reserve your spot!

Courtesy

Want more Matilda? Check out these adorable hand-painted pawtraits of the fabulous feline, by artist Jenny Belin, who has previously auctioned her work at the Algonquin Hotel. Also follow Matilda on Twitter (Algonqueen) and friend her on Facebook (The Algonquin Cat)!

