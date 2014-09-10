What's Right Meow: A New Book Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette!

Choupette, the beloved Birman kitty of Chanel’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, has it all—everything from designer bags, private jet services, to a personal chef—and now, she’s the subject of a new book. Devotees can get the full scoop inside a day in the life of the world’s most pampered (and fashionable!) pet.

Entitled Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat, the must-read is a complete lifestyle guide compiled by Patrick Mauriès and Jean-Christophe Napias. With in-depth reporting gathered via the journal of Choupette’s maid, Madame Françoise and advice from her vet, Madame Horn, the 128-page read is divided into chapters filled with essential advice on the feline’s lifestyle, diet, fashion, beauty, and international travel. The cover photo taken by photographer, Pierre et Gilles (above) features Choupette and Lagerfeld, who takes on the look of a James Bond character inspired by the film Men in Black. Can you say adorable?

Karl Lagerfeld

The fluffy white feline with star blue sapphire eyes was born in 2011. She spent her early months with model and singer Baptiste Giabiconi, who invited Lagerfeld to cat-sit while he traveled during the Christmas holiday. After two weeks, the designer was charmed by a certain je ne sais quoi of his new kitty companion and asked to keep her. Since then, the pair has been just about inseparable. Fast-forward to current day, and the famous furball is loved by fans across the globe and has notable social media handles including a Twitter account boasting with over 40,700 followers. “Choupette isn’t a typical Chanel woman. She’s more Jean Harlow,” Lagerfeld (who celebrates his 81st birthday today) mentions in the book.

Karl Lagerfeld

Read through and you’ll also find drawings, paintings and poetry by literary cat lovers as well as delicious recipes of Choupette's favorite meals prepared by the finest Parisian chefs. Plus, snapshots of the fabulous kitty on photo shoots alongside models Laetitia Casta and Linda Evangelista taken by Lagerfeld himself. Pick up a copy of Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat, published by Flammarion, available now ($25) at rizzolibookstore.com.

Click here to see how (human) celebrities wear Karl Lagerfeld’s designs.