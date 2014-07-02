What's Right Meow: Meet Luna, the Internet's Most Fashionable Kitty

Image zoom Courtesy

Luna the Fashion Kitty is one fabulous feline. Just take a look through her wardrobe, and you'll find countless sparkly tops, pink tutus, and bow hair accessories. With more than 960,000 Facebook fans, the Mexico-based Persian-Himalayan cat isn't shy to show off her #ootd (outfit of the day) with model-pose snapshots.

In fact, the cream furred, blue-eyed Internet sensation even had her own weekly style column, "Dress Fur Impress" on Catster (a community website for pet lovers), where she expressed her humorous kitty personality by writing pawesome fashion news. Read through her past articles, and you'll also find charming selfies complemented with her signature comics (aka Lunatoons). Here (and in her own words), Luna gives us the full scoop behind fashion, family, and how it feels like to be a cat-lebrity.

How did the start of your Internet presence begin?I grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, and used to go to work with my momma everyday—she worked in Internet stuffs fur many years and five years ago, she started a website to share my SUPER MEGA PAWESOMENESS with the world. In 2012, we moved to Mexico with my daddy and now I also have a baby brother.

What’s a typical day like for you?To keep in shape, I start the morning by running around the house. Then my day is pretty much like any other cat’s, with the exception that I open fanfurriends mail from around the world and pose fur my photo shoots.

You’re a true fashionista! How would you describe your personal style?It’s hard to stick with one style when I look sooooo gorgeous in everything. I have fun jumping from different looks. It all depends on my mood, but I am ALWAYS girly—the tomboy look is not fur me!

Where are some of your favorite places to shop?I ADORE Nordstrom because they never kick me out! I also have a special love fur Off the Leash Custom Pet Couture by designer Lynn Davis. Plus, any stores that carry my favorite luxury brands like Chanel, Prada, Elie Saab, and Mark Fast—I dream fur a line from them in my size! Can you share some of your beauty secrets?Every four weeks, I get a PAWdicure—my secret is using Soft Paws. Also, purrsians are famous fur having beautiful tear-free eyes. The best product in the world is Eye Envy. Fur my hair, you won’t believe this but Dawn dishwasher leaves my mane clean and extra fluffy.

How did you get involved in “Purrsian Rescue”?I started helping purrsian cats four years ago, and it’s something really close to my heart! Most people don’t know that we actually end up in shelters more often than any other breed. The thing is, many of us eventually end up abandoned or homeless—“Purrsian Rescue” works with Petfinder, where you can select a purrsian breed, put in your city name, and you’ll get a list of all the furkids in need and what you can do to help!

