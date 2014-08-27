What's Right Meow: Get Kitty Goods Delivered Straight to Your Doorstep!

As avid cat lovers, we’re currently coveting the genius concept of Meowbox—a monthly subscription package of the latest and greatest kitty goods delivered via snail mail. With the rising popularity of special delivery services for beauty products (hello, Birchbox!), we’re familiar to that instant feeling of joy when the bundle arrives. With Meowbox, you can treat your favorite feline to unique toys and snacks that they’ll be sure to love.

Currently based in Vancouver, Canada, Meowbox ships throughout their native country, as well as to the United States. It was started last November by founder Olivia Canlas, who travels across the country in search of the coolest cat gear. What’s inside each package? Items are personalized for each pet, and includes an assortment of 5 or more carefully selected fun goodies that may include toys, healthy treats, and grooming products.

The idea of Meowbox started with a simple web surf. "I was scrolling through Facebook, and an ad popped up for a subscription box for dogs. I thought the concept was fantastic, but was shocked to find that there was nothing similar dedicated solely for our feline family members,” Canlas tells InStyle.com. "With entrepreneurship on the brain, it only made sense for me to create something special for the millions of fellow kitty fans out there.”

Since then, Canlas has found herself immersed in a "cat-loving community,” and connects with customers through social meowdia channels including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Meowbox also works with the Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association (or VOKRA) and specializes in flying rescue kitties to their new homes by hopping on planes to ensure they travel safely. "We make a point to set aside time and resources to do our part to help these furry creatures that we love so much.”

Meowbox is available in three subscription plans (one month, $33; three months, $28; six months, $23). Bonus: Receive 10 percent off your first subscription using the code InStyle10 at checkout. Plus, from Aug. 27 to Sept. 30, $2 from each purchase using the code will be donated to VOKRA. How cat-tastic!

