What's Right Meow: Spring Vibes With Paperchase's Geek Kitty Collection
With spring just around the corner, we’ve been on the prowl for poppy-colored office supplies to brighten our workspace. Thanks to stylish stationery brand Paperchase, you can beat the winter blues during your countdown to the new season by keeping their cheerful colorful cat-motif stationery at your desk.
Based in the U.K., Paperchase has been spreading joy with innovative products for more than 40 years. The recently launched "Geek Kitty” spring collection includes everything you’d need for a desk revamp: notebooks, pencil cases, folders, sticky notes—you name it! We love the bold designs and purrrty prints, especially of the cute kitties with neon wayfarers.
These items will easily give your desk character, making your stack of cream-colored manila folders and black sharpies seem way more interesting. Plus, to spice up your lunch break, the "Geek Kitty" lunchbox and backpack is an awesome alternative to get rid of your paper bags and opt for a feline friendlier way to do lunch.
We’re looking forward to seeing what else Paperchase has in store. Not to worry for those who can’t make it overseas, their U.S. website offers a great selection and ships to anywhere in the country. Shop the "Geek Kitty" collection ($5 to $45) now at paperchase-usa.com.