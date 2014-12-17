What's Right Meow: 6 Cat-Centric Home Goods Purrrfect for Holiday Gifting

On the fence about what to gift your cat-obsessed pals for the holidays? We've rounded up six of our favorite personality-filled items that also serves as pawesome uses around the house. They may just leave you saying wow (or meow!)

The playing card design of this decked-out pillowcase set (above, left) will leave any cat-napper dreaming of their four-legged friends ($35; modcloth.com), while this clock (above, right) adds a cute twist and ode to 1971 thriller film A Clockwork Orange. Designed by illustrator and graphic designer Budi Kwan, it easily adds a pop or color and character to any room. What’s better than the gift of time? ($65; allposters.com)

Catbird’s Kitten Keepy Ring Dish was designed in collaboration with Chicago-based artist Susan Dwyer from Up in the Air Somewhere, a brand focused on ceramic and papier-mâché objects. The dish has just the right amount of space for rings and things—plus, has props for uniqueness: each item is one-of-a-kind as shapes vary slightly. (Jewelry shown sold separately. $22; catbirdnyc.com)

Shake, shake, shake—these cat salt and pepper shakers will spice up your gift-giving game for sure. Sculpted by designer Jonathan Adler and his team in their N.Y.C. studio, these kitchen must-haves were then sent to Peru and taken straight to the hands of skilled artisans to make molds and craft each item out of high-fired stoneware. ($48; jonathanadler.com)

For the fashionista who’s into interior decorating: This piece by U.K.-based artist Marilyn Robertson easily adds some sass to any room. Choose a frame with the art print, and voila—you’re all set. (Print with Deco Frame, $58; allposters.com)

This cat mug will put a smile on any coffee lover’s face while they reach for their morning cup of joe. Designed by illustrator and graphic designer, Marcus Walters, we can’t get enough of the red heart-shaped nose! ($20; topshop.com)

