What's North West Getting for Christmas? Kim Kardashian Gives Us the Details

What is 1-year-old North West getting for Christmas? While mom Kim Kardashian wouldn't divulge specifics, she did reveal that she and husband Kanye West are getting the tot something she'll love.

"We try not to spoil her, but we have something nice that I think she’ll really love," Kardashian said at ACRIA's Holiday Dinner last night. "It’s in our new home and I think she’ll be so surprised. It just got delivered! When we move in, she’ll see this big fun play stuff that we got for her and we’ll show her on Christmas."

And, it seems like North is already getting into the holiday spirit: "She's spending the night at Kourtney’s today and they had a gingerbread decorating party," Kardashian said. "My daughter is obsessed with the Elf on the Shelf and she saw two of them and she screamed and screamed." Sounds like Christmas cheer to us!

—With reporting by Noora Raj