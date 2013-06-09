What's Inside Rebecca Minkoff's Beach Bag?

If you spotted handbag designer Rebecca Minkoff at the beach, here's one thing you'll find inside her beach bag: Maui Babe’s Browning Lotion. “It's cocoa, chocolate, and coffee extract, so it's all natural, but you get this perfect tan,” Minkoff told InStyle.com at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park, where she was working on her bronze in the 90-degree summer heat. The natural Hawaiian ingredients help accelerate the sun-tanning process, while moisturizing and protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. Scoop it up for $15 at mauibabe.com.

