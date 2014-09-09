What's the Easiest Way to Make Kate Beckinsale Smile? Playing Missy Elliott Songs!

Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 09, 2014 @ 1:15 pm

Need an instant pick-me-up? Try Kate Beckinsale’s go-to trick. If she needs a smiley face stat, she puts on Missy Elliott. “She’s my favorite,” the actress told InStyle at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she was promoting her new flick, The Face of an Angel. “I was in the bath last night listening to ‘Get Ur Freak On.’” Surprised? Don’t be, she said. “Doesn’t it just make you happy?” she asked. The truth is, she’s totally right. So go ahead and give it a listen. You deserve a smile today, too. Kate Beckinsale agrees.

